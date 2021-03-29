1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash in New Bedford early Sunday morning, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Route 18 near Walnut Street around 2 a.m. found a 2009 Honda Civic with significant passenger-side damage, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

A passenger in the vehicle, 20-year-old Tierrah Martinez, of Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 21-year-old Dartmouth woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. She is said to be in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that the vehicle was traveling north when it veered off the road, mounted the median, and struck a cobblestone planter.

The crash remains under investigation.

