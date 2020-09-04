1 person hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was transported to the hospital Friday night following an accident involving a motorcycle in Hanson.

First responders were called to the scene of the accident on Route 58 near Camp K and found an overturned motorcycle and a sedan with heavy damage to the windshield, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

The motorcycle driver suffered serious though non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

The condition of the other driver was not made available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.