1 person hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was transported to the hospital Friday night following an accident involving a motorcycle in Hanson.
First responders were called to the scene of the accident on Route 58 near Camp K and found an overturned motorcycle and a sedan with heavy damage to the windshield, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.
The motorcycle driver suffered serious though non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Boston hospital.
The condition of the other driver was not made available.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
