1 suspect charged in violent Greenwich home invasion

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a violent weekend home invasion in Connecticut and say more arrests are expected.

Greenwich police say they responded to a home in town on Saturday to find a victim who said he was tied up and beaten by several people who forced their way into his home and demanded cash and jewelry.

Police say evidence suggests the home invasion was targeted and not a random act.

Investigators say 46-year-old Hassan Washington, of New York City, was apprehended Tuesday and charged with home invasion, robbery, kidnapping, assault and larceny.

As of Wednesday, he was being held in New York City pending extradition to Connecticut.

It was unclear if he has a lawyer.