1 worker dead, 1 critical after stairwell collapse at Cambridge parking garage

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One worker has died and another suffered critical injuries after a stairwell collapsed inside a parking garage in Cambridge Wednesday morning, fire officials announced.

Emergency crews responding to the stairwell collapse at the garage on Second and Spring streets around 8:20 a.m. found two on-site workers seriously injured, according to authorities.

Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney confirmed that one of the workers has been pronounced dead and the other was taken to an area hospital.

The workers were removing the stairwell inside the city-owned parking garage when it collapsed, Mahoney said.

No additional information has been released.

This comes one week after two workers were fatally hit by a truck at their construction job on High Street in Boston.

The Boston City Council is set to discuss Councilor Ed Flynn’s call for a hearing on construction safety during a virtual meeting Wednesday.

At 823 a.m. CFD units responded to a stairwell collapse in a parking garage at 55 1st St in East Cambridge. Two construction workers working in the bldg were seriously injured, 1 unfortunately fatally.

Cambridge Police & ProEMS also operated on scene. pic.twitter.com/e0uDsqEggA — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) March 3, 2021

