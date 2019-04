DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazmat crews are monitoring the scene in Dorchester after a thousand-gallon propane tank started to leak.

Boston firefighters arrived at the tank located on 50 Clapp Street around 2:15 p.m. to shut down a damaged tank carrying a massive amount of propane.

Crews succeeded in shutting down the leak.

The hazmat team and gas company employees are still on the scene to keep an eye on the tank.