BOSTON (WHDH) - A great cause is heading back to Boston’s ballpark.

The 10th annual Boston College ALS Awareness game against Virginia Tech will return to Fenway Saturday night in honor of the late Pete Frates.

A $10 ticket will get fans into the park for the game and the money goes to help patients pay for at-home care.

Frates bravely battled ALS and inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge to help raise money and awareness for research. Even after his passing, his family continues that work through the Frates Family Foundation.

“Because we understand perfectly, with the five years that Pete was on the vent, the need and suffering of those at home trying to care for their loves ones when we are not medically trained but we have to get into that world very quickly.”

So far this year, the foundation has given out 22 grants — totaling more than $100,000 — to families in need.

To buy tickets to Saturday’s game, click here.

