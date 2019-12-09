12 climate change activists taken into custody for trespassing on Ayer train tracks

AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Twelve climate change activists were taken into custody overnight for trespassing on a set of train tracks in Ayer.

Approximately 15 to 20 people lined up across the tracks around 4 a.m. Sunday morning and were blocking the path of a freight train with signs protesting the use of gas and coal, according to a post on the Ayer Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers from several different towns and the Massachusetts State Police were called in to assist with the arrests.

They were arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday.

No further information has been made available.

