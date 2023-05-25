BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - One child needed stitches and another is expected to face charges after police said a 12-year-old boy allegedly cut a classmate with a razor at a middle school in Blackstone on Thursday.

Blackstone police said a school resource officer responded around 8:30 a.m. at Frederick W. Hartnett Middle School after being told about a fight between two students.

One of the students, age 12, allegedly had a razor and cut the other student’s hand during the incident, according to police.

The other student is 11-years-old.

The 12-year-old, police added, is expected to be summoned to Milford Juvenile Court at a later date.

“The two students are known to each other and police do not have reason to believe that there was any threat against the larger school community,” police said.

