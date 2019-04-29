130-year-old covered railroad bridge to get face-lift

HOPKINTON, N.H. (AP) — The 130-year-old Contoocook Covered Railroad Bridge in New Hampshire, believed to be the oldest surviving bridge of its type, is getting a face-lift.

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources says the bridge is scheduled to be stained and receive minor repairs, starting Tuesday.

The bridge spans the Contoocook River at the junction of Routes 103 and 127. The project is expected to last several weeks, but not affect vehicle traffic.

It was built for the Concord and Claremont railroad and served rail traffic until 1960. It was listed to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

The project is funded through the Conservation and Heritage License Plate Program.

