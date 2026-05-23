FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifteen people are displaced after a fast-moving fire broke out in a multi-family home in Fall River early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire found flames coming from a window on the second floor of the home near Dwelly Street.

A fire official said firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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