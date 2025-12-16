CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to Lamplighter Village Apartment Complex Monday night where a young woman was sitting in a Volvo was shot near the entrance.

Officers from the Canton, Randolph, and Stoughton performed a ground search with drones overhead and troopers in a state police chopper looking for an armed gunman.

“I feel bad for my sister, never mind everyone else,” Paul Andreassi said, who’s sister loves in Lamplighter Village. “I know a lot of elderly live here.”

Canton police issued a shelter in place order. The order stayed in place overnight. It was a tense situation for residents, but detectives developed information that led to a 16-year-old juvenile who was arrested at an apartment nearby.

With the help of a heavily armed SWAT team, the Canton police executed a search warrant at the Canton Woods Apartment Complex.

The Canton Fire Department transported the shooting victim to a Boston Hospital with serious injuries. Police say the victim came to meet to buy or sell an item following an online transaction.

