17-year-old charged in connection with Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in Worcester on Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. conducted a brief investigation that led them to the teenager, according to police.

The teen, whose name was not released, was placed under arrest near the intersection of Midland and Newton streets after officers say they found him with a loaded firearm.

He is being charged with armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, use of a firearm in a felony, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of ammunition without a FID card, possession of class d with intent to distribute, and an outstanding warrant.

