17-year-old killed in Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Saturday that left a 17-year-old dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Everett Turnpike just south of Exit 10 at 8 a.m. found a 2006 Toyota Corolla that had gone off the road and crashed into trees down an embankment, officials said. The driver, a 17-year-old from Nashua, New Hampshire, died at the scene, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved and the crash is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-223-4381.

