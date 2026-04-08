WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking in Wenham on Wednesday, according to Wenham Police Chief Kevin DiNapoli.

Wenham police said they received a report of a carjacking on Rubbly Road (Route 22) at approximately 2:15 p.m. Investigators determined that the car’s owner found a man, later identified as Garlens Suffrin, of Dracut, attempting to steal his vehicle. Police said a minor altercation ensued.

Officers said they located Suffrin and the vehicle on Larch Row a few minutes later. The vehicle has since been towed away.

Residents said they are baffled at something like this happening in their normally quiet neighborhood.

“That’s insane. There’s some colleges nearby, but there’s hardly anybody wandering through here that’s not part of the community,” said Chris Thompson, a Wenham resident. “I’d be very surprised if it was somebody from here. So how did they get here? What are they doing here? It’s odd.”

Suffrin is charged with Carjacking, Assault and Battery, Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury Accident, and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Thursday.

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