BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Brookfield woman who is charged in a deadly Barre crash faced a judge Thursday morning.

Faith O’Rourke, 20, pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter while operating under the influence.

Prosecutors say O’Rourke was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into a tree, killing two people in her car.

O’Rourke was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and is due back in court in June.

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