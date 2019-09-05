19-year-old NH man accused of sexual assault

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated felonious sexual assault in connection with an encounter involving another man in Nashua earlier this week, officials said.

Blake Romano, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court later this month on charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers on Tuesday received a report of a sexual assault around 5 p.m. and spoke with a man who claimed Romano had sexually assaulted him during an encounter on Labor Day, police said.

Romano was later released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

He is due in court on Sept. 19.

