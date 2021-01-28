192 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.
However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.
One hundred and ninety-two cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, up from the 222 that were reported last week.
The high-risk communities include:
Abington
Acushnet
Adams
Agawam
Ashburnham
Attleboro
Auburn
Avon
Ayer
Barnstable
Barre
Belchertown
Bellingham
Berkley
Berlin
Billerica
Blackstone
Boxford
Boylston
Braintree
Brewster
Bridgewater
Brockton
Burlington
Canton
Carver
Chatham
Chelmsford
Chelsea
Chicopee
Clinton
Cohasset
Dalton
Dartmouth
Dedham
Dennis
Dighton
Douglas
Dover
Dracut
Dudley
Duxbury
East Bridgewater
East Longmeadow
Easton
Edgartown
Everett
Fairhaven
Fall River
Falmouth
Fitchburg
Foxboro
Framingham
Franklin
Freetown
Gardner
Georgetown
Gloucester
Grafton
Granby
Great Barrington
Groveland
Hadley
Halifax
Hamilton
Hampden
Hanover
Hanson
Harwich
Haverhill
Holbrook
Holden
Holyoke
Hopedale
Hudson
Hull
Ipswich
Kington
Lakeville
Lancaster
Lawrence
Lee
Leicester
Leominster
Littleton
Lowell
Ludlow
Lunenburg
Lynn
Malden
Manchester
Mansfield
Marion
Marlborough
Marshfield
Mashpee
Mattapoisett
Maynard
Medway
Merrimac
Methuen
Middleboro
Middleton
Milford
Millbury
Millis
Monson
Nahant
Nantucket
New Bedford
Newbury
North Attleboro
North Brookfield
Norton
Norwood
Oak Bluffs
Orange
Orleans
Oxford
Palmer
Paxton
Peabody
Pembroke
Pepperell
Plainville
Plymouth
Plympton
Quincy
Randolph
Raynham
Rehoboth
Revere
Rochester
Rockland
Rockport
Rowley
Rutland
Salem
Salisbury
Sandwich
Saugus
Scituate
Seekonk
Sharon
Shirley
Shrewsbury
Somerset
Southampton
Southboro
Southbridge
Southwick
Spencer
Springfield
Sterling
Stoughton
Sturbridge
Sutton
Swansea
Taunton
Templeton
Tewksbury
Tisbury
Topsfield
Townsend
Tyngsboro
Upton
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Walpole
Waltham
Ware
Wareham
Warren
Webster
West Boylston
West Bridgewater
West Brookfield
West Springfield
Westfield
Westford
Westminster
Westport
Weymouth
Whitman
Wilbraham
Wilmington
Winchendon
Winthrop
Woburn
Worcester
Wrentham
Yarmouth
The Department of Public Health releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.
Since last week, 767 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 8,709.
There have been 33,733 cases associated with long term care facilities with 421 reporting at least one case.
The report also states that 205,464 people have completed their quarantine to date and 22,745 are still undergoing theirs.
Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.
