192 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

One hundred and ninety-two cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, up from the 222 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Adams

Agawam

Ashburnham

Attleboro

Auburn

Avon

Ayer

Barnstable

Barre

Belchertown

Bellingham

Berkley

Berlin

Billerica

Blackstone

Boxford

Boylston

Braintree

Brewster

Bridgewater

Brockton

Burlington

Canton

Carver

Chatham

Chelmsford

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Cohasset

Dalton

Dartmouth

Dedham

Dennis

Dighton

Douglas

Dover

Dracut

Dudley

Duxbury

East Bridgewater

East Longmeadow

Easton

Edgartown

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Falmouth

Fitchburg

Foxboro

Framingham

Franklin

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Gloucester

Grafton

Granby

Great Barrington

Groveland

Hadley

Halifax

Hamilton

Hampden

Hanover

Hanson

Harwich

Haverhill

Holbrook

Holden

Holyoke

Hopedale

Hudson

Hull

Ipswich

Kington

Lakeville

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lee

Leicester

Leominster

Littleton

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenburg

Lynn

Malden

Manchester

Mansfield

Marion

Marlborough

Marshfield

Mashpee

Mattapoisett

Maynard

Medway

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleboro

Middleton

Milford

Millbury

Millis

Monson

Nahant

Nantucket

New Bedford

Newbury

North Attleboro

North Brookfield

Norton

Norwood

Oak Bluffs

Orange

Orleans

Oxford

Palmer

Paxton

Peabody

Pembroke

Pepperell

Plainville

Plymouth

Plympton

Quincy

Randolph

Raynham

Rehoboth

Revere

Rochester

Rockland

Rockport

Rowley

Rutland

Salem

Salisbury

Sandwich

Saugus

Scituate

Seekonk

Sharon

Shirley

Shrewsbury

Somerset

Southampton

Southboro

Southbridge

Southwick

Spencer

Springfield

Sterling

Stoughton

Sturbridge

Sutton

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Tewksbury

Tisbury

Topsfield

Townsend

Tyngsboro

Upton

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walpole

Waltham

Ware

Wareham

Warren

Webster

West Boylston

West Bridgewater

West Brookfield

West Springfield

Westfield

Westford

Westminster

Westport

Weymouth

Whitman

Wilbraham

Wilmington

Winchendon

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester

Wrentham

Yarmouth

The Department of Public Health releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

Since last week, 767 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 8,709.

There have been 33,733 cases associated with long term care facilities with 421 reporting at least one case.

The report also states that 205,464 people have completed their quarantine to date and 22,745 are still undergoing theirs.

