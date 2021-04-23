2 arrested in connection with brazen daylight shooting on busy road in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman from Everett have been arrested in connection with a brazen daylight shooting that happened on busy road in Canton earlier this year, police announced Friday.

Shaquille A. Lee, 28, is facing charges including assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlicensed possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of ammunition, according to the Canton Police Department. Jessica Araujo, 30, has been charged with accessory after the fact of assault with intent to murder, accessory after the fact of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm.

Lee and Araujo had been wanted in a shooting near homes and businesses on Route 138 near Turnpike Street on February 21. At the time, Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz described the shooting as “disgusting” and “targeted.”

A video recorded by a witness and shared by police showed two cars colliding in the street before one of the cars spins out. An occupant of that vehicle could then be seen walking into frame with what appears to be a gun and fires several shots into the other car.

“I was disgusted that someone would be that careless, that brazen to fire rounds at a motor vehicle across 138,” Berkowitz said.

Police later found the vehicles abandoned a short distance away. One of them had about six bullet holes in the side.

Officers executing a search warrant after the arrests seized two firearms, an extended magazine for a Glock pistol, and fentanyl, according to police.

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

