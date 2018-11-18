2 arrested in connection with dragging of 18-year-old man in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident in Dorchester late Friday night during which an 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries while being dragged from a speeding car, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported disturbance on Gallivan Boulevard found the victim in the street, according to state police. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition on Sunday.

After an “around-the-clock” investigation, state police say troopers and members of the Boston Police Department responded to a house party on Phillips Street early Sunday morning and arrested Dejon W. Barnes, 18, of Dorchester, and Kenneth R. Ford, 23, of Roxbury, in connection with the incident.

Authorities say the victim met Barnes and Ford to buy a smartphone but they hooked his arm to the car by closing the car window on him and drove off at a high rate of speed, dragging him for several city blocks.

Both Barnes and Ford are expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges including unarmed robbery.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

