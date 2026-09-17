BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Roxbury Wednesday night, Boston police said.

Officers responding to Roxbury Street at approximately 8 p.m. said they found one person with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the gunmen took off from the scene on a scooter.

Police said they found a gun next to a scooter on the ground a short distance from where the victim was found. Two people were arrested a short time later.

No word on the condition of the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation by Boston police.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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