White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in a post on the social platform X on Wednesday that her pathology results came back clear.

Wiles, 69, announced in March that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and that she would remain in her position while seeking treatment.

She is a longtime Trump ally who rose from his campaign co-chair to become his closest adviser and counsel.

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