LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects wanted for the attempted murder of an off-duty New York City Police Detective in the Bronx last week were arrested in Lynn, officials announced Wednesday.

D’Angelo Caraballo, 25, and Sneider Mejia, 24, were arrested overnight after a multi-day search across New York and Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the New York Police Department and the Lynn Police Department. The suspects were found hiding in the basement of a home in Lynn and were arrested without incident at approximately 12:20 a.m.

7NEWS confirmed that the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section also worked with the other agencies to make the arrests.

Caraballo and Mejia are accused of attempting to rob off-duty NYPD officer Jose Mercedes in the Bronx last Friday, stabbing him seven times before they sped away on a motorbike. Mercedes was released from the hospital Tuesday, surrounded by dozens of colleagues who gave him a hearty round of applause.

“Our prayers are with this detective, our thoughts, and we wish him a fast and quick recovery,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Dennis Matulewicz.

“Any victim, whether it’s a law enforcement officer, or just a member of the community, it’s always troubling, that type of violence, but especially it hits home when it’s a fellow law enforcement officer,” said Lynn Police Chief Christopher Kelly.

Both suspects appeared in court together in Lynn late Wednesday afternoon.

“People that commit crimes, specifically acts of violence? We’ll apprehend them no matter what,” Matulewicz said. “We give all the credit to our partners. We can’t do what we do without them, and that’s really what brought us here from New York to Massachusetts.”

Caraballo and Mejia are being held without bail. They both agreed to return to New York City to face attempted murder charges. New York detectives are expected to travel to Massachusetts in the coming days to return them to New York.

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