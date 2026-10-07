FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Pats to victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 29-26.

Maye bounced back for the Patriots after a shaky Week 3 performance against the Jaguars. Against the Bills, Maye threw for three touchdowns and went 22-for-37 on pass attempts for 269 yards.

Maye led a 73-yard drive with the Pats down 26-21 with 4:27 left to play, which included a 23-yard game-winning touchdown to Efton Chism, who made an amazing one-handed snag.

Maye also led the team with 54 rushing yards on eight attempts.

This is the second time in his young career that Maye has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the first being last year after leading the Pats to a 33-15 win against the Giants on December 1, 2025.

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