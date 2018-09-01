2 arrested on weapons charges in Lawrence

Two people were arrested in Lawrence Saturday morning for allegedly obtaining firearms illegally.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Ducket Avenue found 24-year-old Edgar Torres, of Lawrence, who matched the description of a suspect that was provided by dispatch.

Torres was accompanied by Euridiane Ramirez, 23, also of Lawrence.

Police say a search of Torres uncovered a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, which he admitted to buying illegally.

Ramirez and Torres were both arrested and charged with several firearms-related charges.

