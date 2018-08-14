2 Boston hospitals ranked among top 20 in country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital has been named the fourth best hospital in the country, according to a new ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

MGH maintained the same ranking as last year, while Brigham and Women’s Hospital checked in at number 20 after failing to make the list.

U.S. News says it ranks hospital performance in 16 areas of complex specialty care and also ranks them in procedures and conditions, such as heart bypass, hip and knee replacement, heart failure and lung cancer surgery.

MGH is nationally ranked in 16 adult and four pediatric specialties, and rated high-performing in nine adult procedures and conditions, according to the “Best Hospitals Honor Roll.”

The top 5 hospitals were:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

4. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor

