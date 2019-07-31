MILWAUKEE (WHDH) — Two bus drivers in Wisconsin happened to be at the right place at the right time on the same day when they both helped out lost young children.

Before sunrise on July 5, Milwaukee bus driver Cressida Neal spotted a barefoot toddler alone and crying near an intersection.

Neal calmed down the boy, who had reportedly wandered away from his grandma’s house.

Police soon arrived and took him back to his family.

“It was like holding your own child,” Neal said. “It was just a precious moment.”

Hours later, bus driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner saw a little girl in pajamas walking along the road as she held a blanket and cried.

“She was just walking with a blanket, saying she was going where her mom was and when I asked her where mom was she said Georgia and I was like OK baby come here,” Nation-Gardner recalled.

Nation-Gardner stayed with the girl until her family came to take her home.

