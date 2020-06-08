BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Hyde Park.
Crews responding to a reported fire at 29 Osceola St. on Monday morning found flames and heavy smoke coming from a home and two cars.
There has been no word on any injuries.
The cause remains under investigation.
