BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Hyde Park.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 29 Osceola St. on Monday morning found flames and heavy smoke coming from a home and two cars.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

Second alarm struck right away at 29 Osceola St in Hyde Park. House & 2 cars have fire showing. All companies working. Qq pic.twitter.com/liJaQuWB1B — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 8, 2020

