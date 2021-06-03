BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and illegal sale of alcohol in connection with an illegal club that was the scene of a double homicide in Bridgeport last month, police said.

Josiah J. Israel, 35, and Christopher Mojica, 37, were arrested Wednesday and released on promises to appear in court.

Bridgeport police said Israel and Mojica were connected to the illegal nightclub on Main Street where two men were fatally shot on May 16. Charles Barnes, 38, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene, while Norman Peters, 40, died from his injuries at a hospital. No arrests have been made in the killings.

It wasn’t clear whether Israel or Mojica had attorneys who could comment on the charges against them.

