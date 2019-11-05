2 crashes lead to arrest, manhunt in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhunt is underway in Sharon for at least two people wanted in connection with a multi-town investigation involving several stolen cars.

Just before 7p.m., officers conducting surveillance in Dedham approached two vehicles the believed to be stolen, an Audi and a Chevrolet Suburban. Both vehicles fled the scene and officers from several towns were called in to assist in the search.

Both vehicles crashed separately in Sharon, one on Cottage Street and the other on Beach Street.

Suspects fled on foot from both crashes.

One male suspect was located nearby with injuries and was transported in custody to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

He is facing larceny charges in connection to multiple car thefts from several communities, according to a release issued by police.

Around 8:20 p.m. as officers and state police troopers worked together to search for the suspects, a K9 pointed them in the direction of a Jeep Compass parked outside Sharon High School.

When authorities approached, the Jeep allegedly fled the scene and got onto Route 95 southbound with police in pursuit.

The Jeep crashed near Exit 4 in North Attleboro and the suspects again fled the scene on foot.

It is not currently known how many suspects are at large.

Residents in these areas are asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

