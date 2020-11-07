2 dogs rescued from house fire in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a blaze in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Fairview Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. found heavy fire at the front of a building. Crews rescued two dogs from the building, and they did not require medical treatment, officials said.

Four residents were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)