SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Somerset early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 6 near the Sonic drive-in around 4:15 a.m. discovered that a Honda CRV and a Chevy Malibu had collided head-on, according to Somerset police.

One of the drivers was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and the other was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Both their injuries are considered serious but are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)