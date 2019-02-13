2 hospitalized after fire engine bursts into flames, damages Mansfield firehouse

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire engine burst into flames inside a Mansfield firehouse early Wednesday morning, damaging equipment essential for crews to serve the public.

Firefighters in their street clothes began putting out the blaze at the North Main Street firehouse around 2:30 a.m.

The firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation, according to Mansfield Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini.

The firehouse and equipment inside sustained heavy damage. The fire engine has been put out of commission.

“I have to get us back up and operational to serve 24,000 people,” Boldrighini said. “Right now, I’m doing that with zero medical supplies, one ambulance that’s usable, so we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and we got to do it quickly.”

The North Main Street firehouse is one of two in the town.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

These photos from @MansfieldMAPD give you an idea of what firefighters were dealing with when an engine caught fire inside the station. Investigation on going. @7News pic.twitter.com/iiVuYYmyw0 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 13, 2019

A Mansfield fire engine goes up in flames inside a fire house. Firefighters forced to put out fire in their street clothes. Two firefighters injured. Heavy damage inside. Medical supplies and equipment lost. Chief says this is a very difficult situation. @7News pic.twitter.com/RppWGDYq2b — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) February 13, 2019

