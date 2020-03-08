2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a multi-vehicle crash in Boston.

Officers responding to a reported crash on American Legion Highway found 10 cars involved, one of which ended up on its side from the impact.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to Boston EMS.

Their conditions were not immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

