2 injured after car veers off roadway into woods in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are seriously injured after a vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed in the woods in Milton on Sunday.

Police responding to Unquity Road about 2 a.m. found two people inside a car that had been driven off of the roadway and deep into the woods, according to state police.

The car occupants were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending