2 injured in head-on crash involving Chatham police cruiser

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was injured in a head-on crash in Chatham on Monday night.

Officers responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser near the intersection of Old Queen Anne Road and Partridge Path about 6:09 p.m. determined that a 2007 Toyota Sequoia operated by Andrea Wilson, 35, of Harwich, was traveling east when it collided with a marked Chatham police cruiser operated by Officer Andrew Hutton, 48, according to Chatham police.

At the time of the crash, Hutton was not responding to a call for service, police say.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)