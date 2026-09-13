BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured after a rollover crash sent a vehicle into the side of a house in Beverly on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Thompson Road around 9:45 a.m. found two passengers in the SUV who suffered injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Beverly Police Department.

No one inside the home was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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