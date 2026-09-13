BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle pitched an immaculate inning to open Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The 23-year-old left-hander threw a called third strike past Nick Loftin, then got Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone swinging in the nine-pitch inning.

Tolle became Boston’s first pitcher to throw an immaculate inning opening a game since Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez at Fenway Park against Seattle on May 18, 2002.

Caglianone was the only one to get his bat on a ball, fouling his first pitch to the left side.

When Tolle got two strikes on Caglianone, most of the fans rose and cheered loudly. Tolle pumped a fist when the strikeout and inning were complete.

It was Boston’s eighth immaculate inning, the second in the first inning.

Former lefty Chris Sale had the most recent for the Red Sox on Aug. 26, 2021, at Fenway against Minnesota.

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