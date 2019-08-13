2 Massachusetts cities ranked among 50 safest places in America to raise a child

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts cities are among the 50 safest places in America to raise a child, a new report found.

Newton ranks among the three safest cities to raise kids, checking in at second in the county, according to Safewise. Newton was also among the cities with the highest median income.

Somerville was ranked 34th on the list. Nashua, New Hampshire, was the only other New England city on the list, earning a ranking of 38.

Safewise says it considered factors like graduation rates and the number of sex offenders per capita in compiling its 2019 ranking.

“Information like this can tell us not only about threats within the community but also how well-positioned these cities are to help kids thrive,” the independent review site said.

California topped the list with 14 of the safest cities to raise a child, followed by Texas with seven cities.

Carmel, Indiana, was ranked the safest city in the country to raise a child.

To view the full list, click here.

