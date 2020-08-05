2 Melrose police officers credited with saving boy’s life after horrific leg injury

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Melrose police officers are being credited with saving the life of a boy who suffered a horrific leg injury on Tuesday night when he tried to jump a fence in an attempt to help a woman in distress, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of someone suffering from a leg injury at Winthrop Elementary School around 9:30 p.m. found a 14-year-old boy who had been impaled by the spikes at the top of a 4-foot fence, according to Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle.

Fearing that one of the spikes may have hit his femoral artery, Officer Levi DiFranza and Sgt. Charles Byrne used a department-issued tourniquet to stop the boy’s “significant” blood loss as they waited for the Melrose Fire Department to arrive at the scene.

Officer Alexander Barrancohe escorted the boy on an ambulance ride to a Boston hospital. The boy is said to be in good health and police do not believe he suffered any longterm injuries.

The boy tried to hurdle the fence after he saw the woman trip and fall on the sidewalk, according to Lyle.

Lyle said he is proud of the way DiFranza, Byrne, and Barrancohe handled the intense situation.

“They remained calm and focused during a very intense incident, and ultimately saved this young boy’s life and prevented a terrible tragedy,” Lyle said in a news release. “They are outstanding examples of the types of officers that make up the Melrose Police Department.”

