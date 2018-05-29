2 men arrested in Boston facing weapons charges

One of two weapons recovered by Boston police overnight. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two separate investigations in Dorchester overnight resulted in two men being arrested on firearm-related charges, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Domenic Davis, 29, of Coconut Creek, Florida, about 10:30 p.m. Monday after recovering a .40 caliber Glock model 27 in the area of Milton Avenue and Rockwell Street.

Then, at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrested Rushon Hemmingway, 21, of Springfield, after recovering a loaded .40 caliber Glock model 22 on Stockton Street.

Both men will be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

