BOSTON (WHDH) - The department of public health announced two new confirmed cases of the West Nile Virus in Massachusetts.

This brings the total number of human cases of West Nile to six.

Officials said one of the cases was a 50-year-old man in Suffolk County. The other is an 80-year-old man in Middlesex County.

As a result of the new cases, eight communities have joined a list of more than a dozen others that are considered high risk for West Nile, including Boston.

