SHELBURNE, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire residents are facing animal cruelty charges in connection with a dog that was found abandoned on the edge of a bridge.

Travis Melton and Jessica Allen, of Berlin, were arrested on cruelty to animal charges for abandoning the dog on Hogan Road in Shelburne. Both are due back in court in March.

On New Year’s Day, officers notified of a stray dog sitting precariously near the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne.

The dog was retrieved with the help of a dog trainer and others and taken to the Riverside Animal Rescue in Lunenburg, Vermont.

In a statement, police said, “Thank you to everyone who saw the social media posts and provided tips that led to the arrests and to The Timeless Dog, Woodlands Veterinary Clinic, and Riverside Animal Rescue for assisting with the recovery and care of the dog.”

UPDATE – Today, Travis Melton and Jessica Allen of Berlin, NH were arrested on Cruelty to Animal Charges, RSA 644:8,III, Class B Misdemeanor, for abandoning the dog on Hogan Rd in Shelburne. Both were released with an arraignment date on March 8, 2023. pic.twitter.com/HtytrHgwvC — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 24, 2023

