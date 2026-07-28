CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two of the five people who were injured in a crash in Concord on Saturday afternoon have died, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Walden Street around 1 p.m. found a two-vehicle crash involving a Honda Accord and a Tesla Model 3. The driver and passenger of the Tesla, John Hamilton, 82, and Paula Hamilton, 85, both of Concord, were taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where they later died.

The two other passengers of the Tesla, both 28 years old, were taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old Wilmington man, was taken to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Honda and the Tesla were traveling in opposite directions on Walden Street when the Honda allegedly crossed the double yellow line and struck the Tesla head-on.

This an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Concord Police, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).

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