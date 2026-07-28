ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person was fatally struck by a train in Attleboro on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a person struck by a train at the South Main Street station around 3 p.m. found an individual who had been struck by a train on the inbound side of the tracks and was dead, according to the Attleboro Fire Department.

The person’s name has not been released.

The incident is being investigated by the Amtrak Police Department, Transit Police, and Attleboro Police Detectives.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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