FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Deepak Khandelwal did not realize when he booked his flight to Cincinnati that he would be the 10,000th passenger to use the remote Logan Airport terminal in Framingham.

“I was not expecting this; this is my first time using this service, but we’ve heard about it for many months and are excited that it’s here,” Khandelwal said.

The first-of-its-kind program allows passengers to check in at the remote location where TSA screens them before boarding a bus that drops them off past security at Logan Airport.

The program has been running for roughly eight weeks.

“It’s been, in my view, a smashing success. I think one way to measure that is looking at the parking lot that’s full outside,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey.

The terminal was set to be a 90-day pilot program, but because of the success it has seen, Massport is now extending it through March of next year.

Right now, the service is only available to passengers flying Delta or JetBlue. But there are plans to include additional airlines in the future.

“Think United, think American, think Southwest. My hope is that over the next few months we’ll be able to incorporate those airlines and create that space, if you will, at Terminal B,” Davey said.

People in the Metrowest area are grateful for a convenient and more affordable way to get to the airport.

Massport said the program seems to be taking off.

“We’ve had at least one other airport visit us in the last week — Philadelphia — to see if this is something that Philadelphia Airport could do,” Darvey said.

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