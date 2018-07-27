2 police officers shot in Falmouth expected to recover, suspect hospitalized

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Falmouth police officers shot Friday night are expected to survive their injuries and the suspect accused of shooting them is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The officers were shot while responding to a report of disorderly conduct about 5:35 p.m. on Ashley Drive, which triggered a massive response from law enforcement agencies from across the region.

One of the officers was grazed in the head and the second was hit in a bulletproof vest, sources said.

Both were taken to Falmouth Hospital, where the officer grazed in the head was treated and released.

The other officer is said to be conscious, alert and expected to make a full recovery.

Neither of their names have been released.

The suspect, whose name has not been made public, was shot four times and survived, sources said.

He was taken into custody and flown to a Boston hospital.

Following the shooting, state police patrol, tactical, investigative, and forensic units responded to the area, according to agency spokesman David Procopio.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna was shot and killed in the line of duty. Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed in April.

No additional details were immediately available.

The men and women of @bostonpolice are praying for the two @Falmouth_Police Officers shot protecting and serving their community. To the officer's family, friends and fellow officers struggling to understand and respond to this emotionally trying situation, we offer our support. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 27, 2018

