2 Randolph men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Dorchester last September, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of 16 Hubbardston Rd. around 1:15 a.m. September 27 found Keenan Ritter, 28, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a release issued by the department.

Over six months later, 18-year-old Jarrid Campbell and 19-year-old Christ Daphnis were taken into custody in connection with the shooting and are due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without a FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at 617-343-4470.

