REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two people after a fire on the deck of a Revere high-rise Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at an Ocean Avenue high-rise Tuesday afternoon found a fire on the deck of an 11th-floor apartment, officials said. Firefighters rescued two people and brought them down through the building.

“Some people were trapped … companies went right into action,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright.

“I saw big flames from the hallway,” said Bertha Alexandre, a resident who was evacuated from the sixth floor.

Four state troopers rescued a man on oxygen from the building, officials said.

No serious injuries were reported as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

No other information was immediately available. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

