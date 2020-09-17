2 taken into custody while searching for suspect in connection with Brockton shots fired incident

Brockton police took two people into custody on the suspicion they were involved in a shots fired incident Thursday.

Officers arriving at the scene on Crescent Street around 4:30 p.m. said that the city’s gunshot detection system registered 19 rounds that were fired in the area, according to police.

Reports indicate that a man in a black SUV fired those rounds on a light-colored sedan before fleeing eastbound toward Whitman.

According to a release, officers seized illicit drugs from the pair after they were taken into custody.

