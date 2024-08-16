SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Salem Friday morning, officials said.

The vehicle slammed into the Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill at 105 Canal St., according to the Salem Fire Department.

Two people were injured in the crash. Their conditions were not made public as of 10:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

